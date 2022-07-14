Jennifer Grey discusses iconic ‘Dirty Dancing’ scene and her own abortion story

In the wake of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v Wade, Jennifer Grey is opening up about her own experience with abortion.

In an interview with Glamour, Grey, 62, shared her personal abortion story — something she alludes to in her memoir "Out of the Corner," which was released in May.

"I wouldn't have my life. I wouldn't have had the career that I had, I wouldn't have had anything," the "Dirty Dancing" star said. "And it wasn't for lack of taking it seriously. I'd always wanted a child. I just didn't want a child as a teenager. I didn't want a child where I was (at) in my life."

Grey has one daughter, Stella Gregg, 20, whom she shares with ex-husband Clark Gregg, an actor, director and screenwriter.

Grey also said that "even as someone with access and means to abortion" her personal decision to end her unplanned pregnancy was a "grave decision."

"It stays with you," she added.

Grey joins a long list of celebrities who have shared their personal abortion stories in opposition to anti-abortion laws and bans, including Uma Thurman, Cheryl Burke, Ireland Baldwin and Phoebe Bridgers.

Grey also discussed the iconic abortion storyline in "Dirty Dancing," and why it's so pivotal — both then and now.

"We saw someone who was hemorrhaging," she said. "We saw what happens to people without means — the haves and the have nots."

In the 1987 film, a dancer named Penny (Cynthia Rhodes) who works at the resort Grey's character — Frances "Baby" Houseman — and her family are staying, finds out she's unexpectedly pregnant and obtains an illegal abortion. To pay for the "back alley procedure," Baby takes money from her father without his knowledge.

After Penny has the abortion, she experiences a potentially life-threatening complication and, only with the help of Baby's father, a physician, is able to recover.

"I love that part of the storyline because it was really a feminist movie in a rom-com," Grey said. "It was a perfect use of history.”

Grey told the magazine that "even though I've seen it coming, even though we've been hearing what's coming," the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe "doesn't feel real."

"I feel so emotional," she added. "This is just so fundamentally wrong."

She also said the Court's decision "is sounding a bell for all women to rise up and use their voice now because we have assumed, since 1973, that our choice was safe and that it was never going to be overturned."

