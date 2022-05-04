Phoebe Bridgers shares her abortion story after Supreme Court draft leak

Demonstrators have taken to the streets in response to a leaked draft opinion obtained by Politico that indicates the Supreme Court could overturn Roe v. Wade.

But as the fate of the landmark 1973 case that secured abortion rights remains uncertain, Phoebe Bridgers has taken to Twitter to share how the topic of abortion has personally impacted her.

Phoebe Bridgers performs on April 22, 2022 in Indio, Calif. Scott Dudelson / Getty Images

On Tuesday, the singer-songwriter opened up about ending a pregnancy last fall.

"I had an abortion in October of last year while I was on tour," the 27-year-old wrote in a tweet she shared with her fans and followers. "I went to planned parenthood where they gave me the abortion pill. It was easy."

A medication abortion, commonly referred to as the “abortion pill,” is made up of two oral medications — mifepristone and misoprostol.

According to the Guttmacher Institute, a research organization devoted to advancing sexual and reproductive health and rights, medication abortions now account for more than half of all abortions in the United States.

Phoebe Bridgers attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. Mike Coppola / Getty Images

In her tweet, the "Sidelines" singer added, "Everyone deserves that kind of access."

Some, however, now fear losing access all together following the leaked opinion, which the nation’s highest court confirmed the authenticity of Tuesday.

But the draft does not necessarily reflect the justices’ final decision in the matter, and even if Roe v. Wade were to be overturned by the Supreme Court, that alone wouldn't mean an end to all abortion rights.

In the absence of the Roe ruling, individual states would states decide whether or not to allow abortion access.