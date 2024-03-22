Catherine, Princess of Wales, shared with her children that she is undergoing treatment for cancer. It's one of the hardest conversations any parent can have with their children.

"It has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that's appropriate for them and to reassure them that I’m going to be OK," the former Kate Middleton said in a March 22 video statement about her health.

The news abolished months of rumors over her absence from royal life.

Follow TODAY’s coverage of Kate Middleton’s diagnosis and live updates here.

Prince William and Kate have three children: Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5.

"As I’ve said to them, I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal in my mind, body and spirits," Kate said about her children in the video.

Here is advice for having this conversation at home, from a parenting expert.

How to tell your children you have cancer

“It’s really important to be as honest and reassuring as possible,” Denver psychologist Sheryl Ziegler tells TODAY.com.

According to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, a large priority for parents with cancer is how the news will affect their families.

"When you first get your diagnosis, you may worry about how to let your children know that you have cancer," states the organization. "While you have taught your kids about many other important things, talking to them about your illness probably takes you off guard."

It's normal if you feel completely freaked out about this conversation or are unsure how much information to share, especially with small children.

“You might say, ‘I’m going to fight as hard as I can, I’m healthy and I have the best doctors," Ziegler tells TODAY.com.

“If you get emotional, label it,” Ziegler told TODAY.com in February, following King Charles’ cancer diagnosis. “If you don’t — if you cover your face or leave the room — kids might think you’re not telling the truth or that it’s worse than they thought. It’s OK to say, ‘I’m worried.’”

How to answer children's questions about cancer

Every conversation about illnesses looks different in families.

Ziegler advises that parents map out a plan for what their life will look like in the coming months.

"You can say, 'I might be on the phone a lot or at doctor's appointments and it will be weird for a bit' so kids understand the change in their natural rhythm," says Ziegler. "Otherwise they might think the worst."

Ziegler suggests addressing questions your child might have, even if they haven't asked. "I want you to know cancer is contagious, for example."

If the diagnosis is late-stage, says Ziegler, make sure children understand that while you don't know what will happen, you do know that they are loved and will be taken care of.

When are kids too young to understand cancer?

Ziegler says to consider these questions before sharing a diagnosis with young children:

"Will my child notice if I'm ill, unavailable, stop working or be at medical appointments?"

"A kindergartener may notice a disruption in their routine," she says, "whereas a toddler might not."