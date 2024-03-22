January

Kensington Palace announced, Jan. 17, that Kate had undergone “planned abdominal surgery” on Jan. 16.

In the statement, Kensington Palace wrote: “The surgery was successful and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery. Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter.”

Kate was discharged Jan. 29, per a statement from Kensington Palace.

Kate is expected to be recuperating for two to three months following the surgery, a palace source told NBC News at the time.

February

Amid speculation about Kate's whereabouts, Kensington Palace issued a statement reiterating the original timeline.

“Kensington Palace made it clear in January the timelines of the Princess’ recovery and we’d only be providing significant updates,” a spokesperson for the princess said in a statement to NBC News on Feb. 29. “That guidance stands.”

March

The first photo of Kate since the surgery was from March 5, a grainy image of her in the passenger seat of a black SUV driven by her mother. The palace declined to comment on these photos.

On March 10, Kensington Palace posted a photo for U.K. Mother's Day. According to the palace, it was taken by William the week prior.

But within several hours of the photo being shared, it was retracted by major news agencies, including the Associated Press and Reuters, due to “manipulation.”

The AP explained its decision to retract the photo in a statement to NBC News: “The Associated Press initially published the photo, which was issued by Kensington Palace. The AP later retracted the image because at closer inspection, it appears that the source had manipulated the image in a way that did not meet AP’s photo standards. The photo shows an inconsistency in the alignment of Princess Charlotte’s left hand.”

Kate addressed the controversy in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, writing, “Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day. C.”

On March 18, a video reportedly of Kate and William at a market in Windsor taken began to circulate, spurring theories. Kensington Palace declined to comment on the footage.