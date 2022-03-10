Hoda Kotb shares her love for New Orleans with her kids and the good times, they roll

Hoda Kotb has never been shy about sharing her love for New Orleans, and she never hesitates to gush over the two lights of her life, daughters Haley, 5, and Hope, 3.

On TODAY with Hoda & Jenna Thursday, she was able to bring all those loves together for the first time.

"I brought my daughters!" the proud mom told a cheering crowd while broadcasting from the Louisiana city she once called home.

Holding both girls in her arms, she added, "I just want to say, you guys, these two girls are going to fall in love with this city just as I have over the years."

Hoda holds Hope in one arm while she holds hands with daughter Haley in this photo from New Orleans. Tyler Essary / TODAY

Despite the difference in their ages, the sisters were twinning with their outfits, as they both wore pink, patterned dresses, mustard yellow leggings and matching denim jackets.

They seemed happy to join their mom during the show, and they were less enthusiastic about leaving her side so she could get back to work.

They seemed happy to join their mom during the show, and were less enthusiastic about leaving her side so she could get back to work.

Haley runs to mom. Tyler Essary / TODAY

But the brief tears didn’t dash Hoda’s excitement.

"It really is awesome," she said. "Honestly, to bring your kids here ... This is such an incredible place and incredible city. It’s really cool!"

And not just for her.

Jenna said she saw "a friend that’s doing exactly what she should be doing" in New Orleans. Tyler Essary / TODAY

Jenna shared her own joy watching it all unfold.

"Y’all know how, when y’all have a friend that’s doing exactly what she should be doing, and you’re watching it? That’s what I was doing," she said of witnessing Hoda with her daughters. "It was beautiful. It’s just so fun to see you here with your girls."

Hoda and Hope during their visit to New Orleans. Tyler Essary / TODAY

Thursday marked the first time the girls have been to New Orleans. It was also little Hope's first visit to TODAY!