Hoda Kotb has the sweetest morning writing ritual for her girls

Hoda Kotb’s morning routine includes writing love letters for her daughters, Haley, 5, and Hope, 2.

“I write them a special note… and I draw a little picture of the two of them doing something,” Hoda revealed on Thursday’s “Hoda & Jenna.”

The TODAY co-host, who wakes at 3 a.m., joked that she often searches the internet for “easy” how-to-draw videos. But she clearly has some skills.

“Hope always yells, ‘That’s me! That’s me!’ She recognizes herself,” Hoda said. Haley, meanwhile, is able to read her mother’s words.

It’s a ritual that Jenna said she’s “always admired.”

“How beautiful is it that your little girls wake up every morning with somebody that sees them?” Jenna asked, through tears. “That is just what we can all hope for.”

Hoda told Oprah Daily that her morning routine also includes lighting a candle, practicing seven minutes of breathing and listening to a book of prayers.

Last month, Hoda opened up about her nightly dance parties with Haley and Hope.

“We started this tradition of me playing ‘Juice’ by Lizzo on our little speaker and marching around the house after we turn the lights off,” Hoda shared.

After hearing Hoda’s story, Jenna added that her mom, Laura Bush, did the same thing.

“They’re going to remember that,” Jenna said. “We would have wet hair right after the shower, we would march around to Pointer Sisters’ ‘Fire.’”

Last year, Hoda gushed that her kids are "intertwined." The sisters, like their mom, express their gratitude for each other in words and pictures.

“They write each other notes and the teachers deliver them,” Hoda gushed on People’s “Me Becoming Mom” podcast. “I’m so blown away by the love that they share.”

Related: