Dylan Dreyer's son Oliver gets his tonsils out: 'My little trooper'

Dylan Dreyer’s 3-year-old son, Oliver, is on the mend after undergoing a tonsillectomy.

“My little trooper!!” Dylan captioned an Instagram post on Aug. 31. “Ollie had his tonsils out this morning and was serenading me by this afternoon! Love you so much buddy!!”

The TODAY meteorologist thanked the doctors and nurses at New York-Presbyterian Hospital for “taking such good care” of her little boy.

In one picture, a somber looking Oliver is holding Dylan’s hand as they head home from the hospital. The next slide is a video of a perked-up Oliver jamming with his big brother Calvin, 6, to “Rock on Mom and Dad,” a song from the animated series “Pete the Cat.” Oliver is on guitar, while Calvin plays drums.

Tonsillectomies are one of the most common surgeries performed on children and teenagers in the United States, according to The American Academy of Otolaryngology–Head and Neck Surgery Foundation. The most commons reasons for tonsillectomy include recurrent throat infections and obstructive sleep apnea.

Calvin had his tonsils out at the same age as Oliver. A study published in Science Translational Medicine found that genetic factors may play a role in tonsillectomy.

Earlier this year, Calvin was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called celiac disease after he experienced symptoms including frequent stomach pain, ear aches and rashes.

"The misconception is it’s something that makes you feel uncomfortable, like a dairy allergy, where it hurts your stomach,” Dylan previously told TODAY.com. “It’s so much more than that because it actually destroys his insides. He literally had a stomach ulcer because of it. His hair was falling out because of it.”

Calvin is back to his old self now that he’s eating a special gluten-free diet.

“He was just in constant pain,” Dylan revealed in May. “He finally feels good ... (for) the first time in a year."