Dylan Dreyer shares how she juggles kids’ schedules and it’s so relatable

Dylan Dreyer has a lot on her plate.

“For 5 1/2 years, we’ve eaten dinner as a family at 5pm every night,” Dylan began an Instagram post on Monday. “Let my life with 3 kids truly begin as Calvin has soccer practice from 4:30-6p.”

The TODAY meteorologist noted that she and her sons Oliver, 2, and Rusty, 11 months, would “try to eat on the sidelines,” while supporting 5-year-old Calvin at his practice.

“I’m not a big fan of change so we’ll see how this goes!” she added.

In her post, Dylan included photos of the chicken and pearl couscous she’d prepared for her husband, Brian Fichera, and their three young children. The meals in storage containers belong to Dylan, Oliver and Rusty.

Embrace the change, with three kids that’s your new life for a while. Was for me. Now they are grown so this too shall pass. and I so miss all the running around, believe or or not, especially the sports and the music!” one person wrote in the comments.

Added another, “Crock pot/easy skillet meals are super helping in keeping your sanity.”

One fan joked, “Wait till they all need to be somewhere different at the same time!”

September is off to a busy start for Dylan and her brood. Calvin started first grade last week, while Oliver entered preschool. Meanwhile, Dylan just released her new children’s book about compromise ,titled “Misty the Cloud: Friends Through or Shine."

Dylan told E! News that she and Fichera read to their boys every night before bed.

“I think there’s just so much kids can get out of a book,” she explained “Always make time for it.”

Related Video: