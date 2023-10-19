TikTok star Alix Earle claims this is a 'mom at school pickup' outfit. Real moms set her straight

There’s no question that beauty influencer Alix Earle knows makeup: Millions tune in for her “Get Ready With Me,” or GRWM, tutorials. But the 22-year-old University of Miami graduate could probably use an explainer on how real moms actually dress.

In a recent TikTok video, Earle invited fans to watch her pick out an outfit to wear to a Miami Dolphins game. Earle's boyfriend, Braxton Berrios, plays wide receiver for the team.

Earle settles on an orange bodysuit paired with distressed denim shorts, “comfy” white heels and a “tiny Jimmy Choo bag” that appears to have enough room to hold a single raisin. She tops it off with a Dolphins baseball cap.

“I feel like a mom picking up her kids from school,” Earle declared after inspecting her reflection in a mirror.

“I don’t know why a mom would be dressed like this to pick her kids up from school, but that’s what I’m going to be dressed like,” she added, with a smile.

Cue the funny moms of TikTok.

Cassidy Montalvo, who has a toddler, stitched Earle's video while holding an armful of miscellaneous items.

“So you’re missing a few things ... The hat you got right,” Cassidy Montalvo began. “You are forgetting the backpack full of snacks that your kid liked yesterday but hates today. The water bottle that they will leave at school, inevitably. The jacket they’ll refuse to wear even though it's below 30 outside ... and a cold cup of coffee. There. You need more props and then you’ll be set.”

Nicki Maher, a mother of two in Massachusetts, also stitched Earle’s video. In the footage, Maher is shown standing on her front porch in sweatpants and slippers. Her hair is in a messy bun.

“I was exactly like Alix — I had this image of what motherhood was going to look like. But it’s a total hot mess situation,” Maher, 46, tells TODAY.com.

“You’ll see me doing pickup in a hoodie with no bra … pajama bottoms and my bun,” she says.

Mari Ebert also had a good laugh when Earle announced, "I feel like a mom picking her kids up at school."

Ebert tells TODAY.com her go-to school pickup outfit includes comfy pants, T-shirts, Crocs and is often “bra optional.” She’s not sure her children would even recognize her if she showed up in Earle's ensemble.

“I think if I showed up at pickup looking like Alix my kids would walk right past me,” Ebert jokes.

Earle's followers are also ribbing her in the comments section of her TikTok video.

"Idc if it’s 10 years from now. I’m gunna need you to stitch this wearing the sweatshirt you haven’t washed in days when you have a kid," one person wrote.

Added another, "The way non-mom’s plan to mom sends me."