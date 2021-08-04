'Hot mess' mom shares hilarious makeup blunder

Michelle “Meesh” Taylor once walked into a Chipotle with bags on her feet because she forgot her shoes.

"I'm a hot mess mom," Taylor told TODAY Parents. “At school drop-off — we’re always running late, by the way — I have breast milk leaking through my shirt and my hair is in a crazy, messy bun. Most of the time, I'm wearing slippers."

So when parent-teacher conferences rolled around in March, Taylor decided she would redeem herself.

“I was like, ‘I’m gonna get it together,’” Taylor recalled. “The night before, I picked out a really cute shirt and wore jeans for the first time in a year. I even put on low heels.”

But things didn’t exactly go according to plan for the mother of four in California.

In a video posted on TikTok earlier this year, Taylor is seen in the school parking lot with one hand over her eye.

“I don’t know if I’m laughing or not. ... I don’t know if I’m crying,” Taylor begins. “I just left my daughter’s parent-teacher conference, I get back in the car, I was like, ‘Wow! That was great! This is the year we’re gonna be finally invited to birthday parties! This is the year we get to go on play dates! I did it! My daughter’s gonna be so proud.’”

Not so fast.

“They were nice to me because they felt bad for me, and this is why,” Taylor says as she removes her hand to reveal a half made-up face.

“I look like an emoji!” she exclaims. “Why am I like this?!”

So what caused the hilarious mishap?

“The baby had to breastfeed when I was putting on my makeup. My boys wanted breakfast — they were screaming — and then I looked at my watch and I was like, ‘Oh my God! I have to leave!’” Taylor told TODAY Parents. “I just remember grabbing my keys and running.”

It should come as no surprise that Taylor’s endearing post was flooded with comments. It's also racked up more than 3 million views and counting.

“Tell me you’re a mom without telling me you’re a mom,” one person joked in the comments.

Added another, “Girl I used to work in the school office. The moms like you were the ones we loved the most!! The REAL ones.”

