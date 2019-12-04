Meghan King Edmonds defends letting her 3-year-old daughter sleep in crib

Meghan King Edmonds has heard the criticism about her letting her 3-year-old daughter, Aspen, sometimes sleep in a crib — and she's unfazed by it.

The former "Real Housewives of Orange County" star, 35, shared a pic of Aspen nestled in a crib Tuesday on Instagram. In her caption, she explained the sleepy toddler wanted to hear a bedtime story "about a baby and then Christmas lights."

But, after mommy-shamers blasted her for not putting Aspen in a bed, King Edmonds explained that her little girl was a "a firecrackin individual" who sleeps wherever she wants.

"Update: Yep she’s in her crib. She climbs out when she wants and occasionally sleeps in her toddler bed but tonight Baby Alive had already claimed the (not-so-coveted) bed so AK opted for her too-small sleep sack, dock-a-tot, and wayyyy too small round crib. Because this girl is a firecrackin individual and I challenge any of you to challenge her," she wrote in her caption.

Meghan King Edmonds is defending her parenting choices once again on Instagram. Bravo / NBC

King Edmonds shares Aspen and her twin sons, Hayes and Hart, 17 months, with estranged husband Jim Edmonds.

It's not the first time King Edmonds has faced criticism over how she parents her spirited little girl.

The former Bravo star also defended her parenting choices in July when posting a pic of Aspen.

"She’s rarely clothed at home and I don’t discourage it," she wrote across an Instagram stories pic of little Aspen posing seemingly unclothed by the pool.

"If my parenting makes you uncomfortable please ask yourself 'why'?'" she added.

King Edmonds celebrated Aspen's third birthday last month with a slideshow of pics that captured the little girl's fun-loving personality.

"And just like that, POOF! You turned 3. My dear magical firecracker full of spice and zest, you will change the world. Go girl," she gushed in the caption.