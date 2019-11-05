It’s been a difficult year for Meghan King Edmonds — and that’s putting it mildly.

Since June, she’s discovered that her 1-year-old son has “irreversible brain damage,” suffered social media mom-shaming over the way she raises her 2-year-old daughter, found out her husband, MLB player Jim Edmonds, sent sexually explicit text messages to another woman and has been involved in a he-said/she-said back-and-forth involving rumors that he also cheated with their children’s nanny.

Then, less than two weeks ago, she learned that he'd filed for a divorce only after a reporter asked her about it.

In her first interview since then, the “Real Housewives of Orange County" star says she’s “sick of the abuse.”

Meghan, who married Jim in 2014 and shares three children with him, told Us Weekly that even now, after their split, he’s attempting to control her from afar.

“I have to say that when he gave the ‘nice’ interview a few days ago, he was completely speaking for me,” she said of a statement in which he spoke about her pain and announced that he was “removing” the whole family from the “unnecessary publicity” of all of this.

But he didn’t have permission to speak on her behalf.

“That’s not fair to me,” she explained. “He is not my mouthpiece, and I believe the facade he presented is false and manipulative to the public, while using and taking advantage of me.”

In his statement, Jim said he was “hoping for some peace, normalcy, and the ability to move forward in a healthy, happy direction for every single person involved.” He added, “I love my family and will make it right again.”

However, according to Meghan, that statement was the first she had heard of any of that — and it’s a far more conciliatory message than she’s heard from him directly.

“At that time I had not exchanged one text message with him and I have still not spoken to him on the phone,” she told Us. “I have endured prolific controlling by Jim and it isn’t slowing down. Even when I make an unassuming post on Instagram, he hurls insults at me for a battery of made-up indiscretions. I’m sick of the abuse and I won’t engage anymore — and I don’t have to.”

And though she told the publication that “Divorce never really crossed my mind,” even after everything they’d been through, she’s now prepared to make the break.

“I had to find a divorce lawyer in a matter of hours,” the Bravo star and mommy blogger said. “He filed so quickly that it seems to me (and others) it had been ready to go and he just was waiting for an event to happen so he could pull the trigger.”