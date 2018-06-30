What a cutie! Megan Fox posts rare photo of 1-year-old son Journey River

share tweet pin email

Hollywood "it" couple Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green have always valued privacy when it comes to their three children. But every so often the married pair gives followers tiny glimpses at the little ones as they grow up oh-so quickly.

On Friday, Fox did just that by sharing on Instagram a stunning close-up of her youngest, 1-year-old son Journey River.

#mood A post shared by Megan Fox (@the_native_tiger) on Jun 29, 2018 at 3:10am PDT

In the photo, little Journey is gazing at the camera with his enormous eyes, looking every bit his mama's boy. He's donning a "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" shirt, a nod to Fox's starring role in the blockbuster films.

"#mood," the "New Girl" actress captioned the shot. Just look at that darling face! Do we predict a future modeling career?!

Fox and Green are also parents to sons Noah, 5, and Bodhi, 4, both of whom have also made rare appearances on mom's Instagram. This is only one of a few times Journey has starred on her feed since his birth in August 2016, though he dazzles with each appearance.

A post shared by Megan Fox (@the_native_tiger) on Oct 26, 2016 at 3:06pm PDT

So, could these lucky-in-love parents have another kiddo down the road?

"I want a girl," Green, who just celebrated his eighth wedding anniversary with Fox, revealed during a Facebook Live chat in 2017. "I really want a girl."

Only time will tell!