Kyra Sedgwick couldn’t be more proud of her son Travis Bacon.

“My insanely talented kid rocked the house yesterday and I was lucky enough to be there!!” Sedgwick, 56, captioned an Instagram on Friday, sharing a rare photo of her all-grown-up son.

“Wish I was too,” Travis’s dad, Kevin Bacon, 63, wrote in the comments.

In the photo, a heavily tattooed Travis, 32, is seen performing at a music festival with his metal band Contracult Collective in Daytona Beach, Florida.

“He’s certainly got the look to a T,” one fan noted, referring to Travis’ long black hair, all-black ensemble and rocker eye makeup.

Kyra Sedgwick and her son, Travis Bacon, posed for a photo in 2019. Joe Scarnici / Getty Images for New York Magazine

Travis isn’t the only musician in the family. Though Kevin, a Golden Globe winner, is best known for his acting in films including “Footloose,” he’s also an accomplished guitarist. Kevin and his brother Michael have been making music together as the Bacon Brothers since 1995.

Travis's sister, Sosie Bacon, 29, also followed their parents into show business. She most recently starred in HBO Max crime drama “Mare of Easttown.” In the series, she plays an recovering heroin addict who battles Mare (Kate Winslet) for custody of her child. Sosie got her start at age 10, when she appeared in “Loverboy,” a 2005 film directed by her father.

Sedgwick opened up about about having grown children while promoting her series “Call Your Mother” earlier this year.

“I remember looking with such dread at being an empty nester. Really, the idea of it was so much worse than the actual experience. But if you do your job well as a mother, you get fired,” Sedgwick told AARP. “You miss them terribly. What you thought about first thing in morning and the last thing before you went to bed has flown and is totally fine without you, and it's just like, “Well, maybe I'm not so fine without you.”

"I'm one of those lucky people whose kids actually want to hang out with me," she continued. "I don't know how that happened, but I'm in. Available anytime!"

