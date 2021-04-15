Kyra Sedgwick shares story of accidentally calling 5 cop cars to Tom Cruise's house

Kyra Sedgwick learned firsthand that poking around Tom Cruise’s house is risky business.

The “Call Your Mother” actor, who starred with Cruise in “Born on the Fourth of July,” recalled how she went snooping around the Oscar nominee's home during a dinner party years ago — an act that led to the police paying a visit.

"It was a sad moment, but it was a funny story," Sedgwick, 55, said Wednesday on “The Drew Barrymore Show.”

Back in the ‘90s, Sedgwick and husband Kevin Bacon went to Cruise’s house because Bacon and Cruise had been working together on 1992 film "A Few Good Men." Several other A-listers were on hand, as well, including Cruise’s wife at the time, Nicole Kidman, “A Few Good Men” co-star Demi Moore and her then-husband, Bruce Willis, and the film’s director, Rob Reiner.

Watching husband Kevin Bacon in "A Few Good Men" may be as close as Kyra Sedgwick gets to being near Tom Cruise again. Alamy

Sedgwick said she was very pregnant at the time and began looking around the house.

“There was this fireplace mantle, and I was looking around and there was this little button underneath the mantle,” she said. “A little button, and I was like, 'Oh, what is that little button?' So I pressed the little button because I just thought maybe something interesting will happen."

“Like the wall will turn around,” Barrymore joked.

“Exactly,” the Emmy winner replied before noting nothing happened.

“And then I got a little nervous," Sedgwick said. "I was like, ‘Oh, nothing happened. That doesn't seem right.' So I tapped Tom on the shoulder, who was in the middle of a story, and I said, 'I pressed this button down here.' And he was like, 'You pressed that button?' And I said, 'Yeah, I pressed that button.' And he goes, 'That's the panic button.’ And so the cops came. They had to stop the screening.”

Sedgwick said she thinks more than five police cars arrived on the scene.

"It was something. I didn't get invited back," she said.

Sounds like redeeming herself might be “Mission: Impossible”!