May 13, 2019, 10:12 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Gina Vivinetto

Kim Kardashian West's fans think they've figured out her new baby's name.

The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star, 38, and her husband, Kanye West, 41, welcomed their fourth child, a son, last week — and just as she did with her three older children, North, 5, Saint, 3, and Chicago, 1, she's making the world wait to hear his name.

But now, fans believe Kim's been dropping hints about her little boy's name in her social media posts.

Over the weekend, the mom of four took to Instagram to share a gallery of pics from her recent baby shower, writing, "We celebrated our baby boy about a week ago and now he’s here! He’s so perfect!"

"I was freaking out for nothing because he is the most calm and chill of all of my babies so far and everyone loves him so much," she added.

Pretty straightforward post. But what she added to the end of it caught fans' eyes.

A bear emoji.

The same bear emoji she used in a recent tweet about her shower.

That's when fans started flooding Kim's posts with guesses.

"He's 100% called Bear," one tweeted back at the star.

"Bear West," wrote another.

One fan was so confident, she put a wager on it. "I WILL BET ANYONE $100 that Kim Kardashian named her new baby Bear," she offered.

Another agreed, pointing out that the Chicago Bears are the football team for Kanye's hometown, the city the couple named their youngest daughter for. And, wait, didn't Kim recently tweet that her new baby boy was "Chicago's twin"?

But others interpreted the bear emoji differently.

"Is his name Teddy? Because I noticed the teddy bear emojis you're using," one fan asked.

"I'm thinking Teddy West," wrote another.

"Bear West? Teddy West? Theodore West?" someone else wondered.

As for us, we're just hoping Kim ends this suspense soon!