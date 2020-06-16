Kim Kardashian shares sweet birthday wish for daughter North

Kim Kardashian West shared a cute happy birthday post on Instagram in honor of her daughter North’s birthday.

North turned 7 on Monday.

‪”Happy 7th Birthday to my first born baby North! I can’t believe you are 7,” Kardashian West wrote. “Crazy how time has flown by so fast like this! You are everything and more than I ever dreamed of!”

The post showed off some adorable, never-before-seen pictures and videos of North.

In some of the footage, the creative 7-year-old sings as a friend plays the piano and in other videos, she dances in the living room for her mom.

“The most stylish creative Gemini performer ever!” Kardashian West wrote in her post. “I love you to your alien planet and back! “

North's grandmother, Kris Jenner, also shared a sweet birthday tribute.

"Happy Birthday to my beautiful granddaughter Northie!!!! From the very first moment we met on the day you were born, you have brought all of us so much happiness and joy!!" Jenner posted. "You are so creative and talented and funny and kind and you have the biggest best heart... what a blessing you are Northie. I love you to the moon and back and cherish every moment we get to be together."

Kim and Kanye West share four kids, including North: Chicago, 2, Saint, 5, and Psalm, 1.

North is no stranger to the spotlight. She even made a recent appearance in her mom’s public service announcement for the state of California about social distancing.

The then-6-year-old jumped on the bed and hilariously interrupted her famous mom for the segment.

“Can you not jump on the bed?” Kardashian West pleaded with North at one point. “Give me like two seconds to seriously do this.”

In another shot, North popped out from behind her mom.

"Trust me, I want to get out more than you know," Kardashian West said in the PSA video. "It's really important to also do mental health checks on your friends and your loved ones."

"You should be more busy of your kids, not your friends!" North chimed in.