Watch Kim Kardashian West's daughter North crash her social distancing PSA

Kim Kardashian West wants Californians to stay home — and her 6-year-old daughter, North, has some thoughts about social distancing, too.

Monday evening, the reality star appeared in a public service announcement on behalf of the Office of the Governor of California, Gavin Newsom, and North was eager to get involved despite her mom's best efforts.

"Hi, everyone in California. It's Kim Kardashian West. I just wanted to talk to you," the 39-year-old began before a little voice off-screen yelled, "And North West!"

Laughing slightly, Kardashian West persisted, "And have a serious conversation with you guys about social distancing."

She then discussed how hard it is to stay inside with California's "most beautiful weather," but before she could finish her sentence, North whispered, still out of sight, "I want out."

North West, 6, interrupted her mom, Kim Kardashian West, while the reality start attempted to film a social distancing PSA on behalf of the governor of California. Rich Fury / Getty Images

Like any good multitasking parent, the mom of four swiftly dealt with the situation at hand.

"You went outside in your backyard, and that's totally fine," she said, referencing how going outside to exercise is acceptable as long as you maintain the appropriate distance from other people.

But Kardashian West barely had time to begin another thought before her daughter got up to more antics off camera.

"Can you not jump on the bed?" the beauty mogul pleaded. "Give me like two seconds to seriously do this."

North always manages to find the camera! @GavinNewsom/ Twitter

In the next shot, North was strategically positioned behind her mom so she could peek out from behind her shoulder. Still, Kardashian West soldiered on.

"We just want you to social distance. There's so many fun, amazing projects you can do. You can spend time with your kids and have so much fun," she said, leaning back to tickle her oldest child.

"Trust me, I want to get out more than you know," she continued. "It's really important to also do mental health checks on your friends and your loved ones."

Again, enter North. "You should be more busy of your kids, not your friends!" she exclaimed.

Chuckling, Kardashian West responded, "Facts ... Honestly, staying at home is saving lives, and that's what we're all trying to do here."

Then she signed off by blowing a kiss — but not before North squeezed herself into the frame one last time.

"Alright, that's it," Kardashian West concluded. "Stay safe!"