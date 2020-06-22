Perry also shared during the coronavirus quarantine, she and Bloom have spent "incredible, concentrated amounts of time" with her sister's children, two nieces ages 6 and 3, leaving Bloom excited about being a girl dad.

"He's really excited for a little girl," said Perry. "They say that little girls are 'daddy's little girl' and that's how it's gonna be."

Perry, who's sixth album will be released on August 14, also hinted her due date is some time around the album's release date.

"I'm gonna have a child. I'm gonna have a record. I don't know which one is coming first," Perry shared. "It could be a surprise for everybody."

Perry released a single titled "Daisies" from the still unnamed album in May, and says she's received an overwhelming response from fans who have clung to the song's uplifting lyrics through the challenges that have occurred in 2020.

"It's a super hopeful song and I think it really resonates and continues to grow in the fact that pre-quarantine it was about my own experience ... but then in quarantine it was like, 'Man, don't take for granted anything," said Perry. "And now, with the protests and the world and the demand for justice and equality ... it's like why not? Stop putting limits on my dreams or my purpose or fulfilling my fullest potential just because I come from this."

As for her feelings on becoming a mother during a tumultuous time in our country, Perry says she's handling the range of emotions she feels one day at a time.

"I'm as excited as I can be. I've been every emotion under the sun. I've been overwhelmed, I've been anxious, I've been happy, I've been overjoyed, I've been depressed. I’ve been all of it," she said. "The world is just a wild time ... people were already having those kinds of conversations years ago where it was like, ‘Man, the world feels a little uncertain,’ and now it really feels shaky boots."