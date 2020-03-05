Katy Perry shares how her pregnancy reveal to her mom was spoiled

Now that her pregnancy news is no longer a secret, Katy Perry is opening up about the clever way she broke the news to friends, and how her mom ultimately spoiled the surprise before she had a chance to tell her.

Perry, 35, announced Wednesday night that she is expecting her first baby with fiancé Orlando Bloom. The singer made the reveal by showing off her pregnant belly at the end of her new music video for "Never Worn White."

Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

Before she told the world, Perry ordered bottles of wine with her special announcement hidden on the label to bring to dinner parties and give as a gift to friends.

"My mom, it was so weird, I didn't get the chance to do it," Perry said in an interview on SiriusXM. "She just came over and was looking at my wine—and she never does—and she was like, 'What is this?' And that's how it happened."

"I guess moms have intuition unlike any other, right?" Perry added.

The "American Idol" judge also opened up about how her pregnancy was planned and said she and Bloom are "looking forward to this new interval of life and sharing this." The baby will join older brother Flynn Bloom, whom Orlando Bloom shares with his ex-wife, supermodel Miranda Kerr.

Perry also plans to balance motherhood with her career.

"I'm joining the force of working moms out there and that is a very strong force," she said. "I love what I do and it doesn't feel like work and it brings me so much joy, so I just want to continue that state of joy."