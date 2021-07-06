Katie Couric gushes about daughter's 'perfect' wedding

Forgive Katie Couric for beaming.

The former TODAY anchor shared an emotional post detailing how she’s feeling after daughter Ellie Monahan married Mark Dobrosky on July Fourth.

“OK friends warning: I’m going to be insufferable for the next few days because I will be sharing wedding photos and videos like a crazy person,” she captioned a picture of the couple at the altar.

“This is the ceremony. It was on the mountaintop of #cedarlakesestate in Port Jervis, New York. Ellie went to @campfernwood in Poland, Maine and wanted a camp like setting.”

Ellie, 29, is the oldest child of Couric and Jay Monahan, who died in 1998 of colon cancer at the age of 42. Couric, who also has daughter Caroline with Monahan, said he played a part in making it such a special day.

“It was perfect,” she wrote. “The weather was perfect. (Thank you Jay.❤️) Ellie was a breathtakingly beautiful bride. Mark was a dashing and beaming groom. Carrie was the maid of honor and sang 'Songbird' like a well, songbird.

“Mark’s brother Dave was the handsome best man and his sister Christine’s adorable children, Auggie and Merritt, were the ring bearer and flower girl, respectively. The music was incredibly special which I will explain in a later post.”

Couric also made the conscious decision to avoid snapping photos so she could soak in the moment.

“I didn’t take many pictures because I wanted to be completely present and just take it all in,” she wrote. “So now I’m looking for the best photos until we get the professional ones. It was such an incredible, moving, extraordinary weekend full of love and friendship and some serious competition during Field Day.

“I can’t wait to share everything with you. I’m still walking in air even though I can barely move. I’m so happy I could cry but there are no tears left. Wait! I’m crying again. Tears of joy. More later on this Instagram station.”

Couric had previously gotten ready for Ellie’s big day by posting photos of her over the years, starting with when she was a baby.

“It went by in a flash and today Ellie is getting married to her beloved Jersey boy,” she wrote in part. “My heart is full of unbridled happiness for them both and for all of us who are coming to celebrate their love and life itself. Jay would be so proud. Here’s to love, here’s to joy, here’s to the future.”