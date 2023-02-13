Kansas City Chiefs player and wife welcomed twin daughters hours before Super Bowl

Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Nick Allegretti missed the birth of his twin daughters over the weekend, but he had a pretty good reason for being otherwise occupied.

The football player's agent confirmed to NBC News that his wife Christina gave birth to two baby girls early Sunday morning. Just hours later, Allegretti and his team played in the Super Bowl and beat the Philadelphia Eagles, 38-35.

Although he wasn't able to witness the births in person, the 26-year-old was in touch with his wife via FaceTime, according to the Associated Press.

Back in November, the couple publicly announced that they were set to become first-time parents in a sweet joint Instagram post that they captioned, "So much to be thankful for this year!" In one photo, the pair held matching baby sneakers as Christina touched her growing bump.

In December, the expectant mother shared a photo from what appeared to be her baby shower. "So much love was shared last weekend while we celebrated our new additions 💞," she captioned the post.

Allegretti has three reasons to be excited today: his newborn daughters and his team's Super Bowl win. His teammate Nick Bolton spoke to TODAY on Monday about the key touchdown that he made during the game.

Bolton grabbed a ball that Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts fumbled and ended up scoring a pivotal touchdown that helped the Chiefs tie the game.

“I guess two nights ago, I guess three nights ago now, I dreamed about the scenario, kind of exactly how it happened,” Bolton told TODAY.

“It was a surreal moment. Once I got into the end zone, I didn’t know what to expect, thought maybe there was a flag down. It was a surreal moment for me, we needed it in order to get the win.”