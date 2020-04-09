Joanna Gaines and family hilariously re-create her book tour at home

Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

Tapping into our imaginations is one way to cope with quarantine. For the Gaines family, that is exactly what they did to pass some time, and the end result is equal parts silly and adorable.

Joanna Gaines just released her second cookbook — "Magnolia Table, Volume 2" — and unfortunately, because of the coronavirus pandemic, she had to postpone her accompanying book tour.

But the family of seven are making the best of these dire circumstances, and they gathered up some costumes and props to re-create a stop on her book tour at home. (We're super impressed with the amount of wigs they seemed to have on hand to make all these characters come to life!)

The video begins with Gaines setting up her signing table with a plate of cookies, stacks of books and fresh Sharpies. To the left is her oldest daughter, Ella Rose, who acts as her security detail during the sweet clip.

Next, the rest of her kids — Drake, Duke, Emmie Kay and 1-year-old Crew — line up to to get their chance at meeting the famous homemaker. Emmie Kay does a particularly fantastic job of playing the various parts she is assigned.

Baby Crew also gives a notable performance as well, even though he was more infatuated with the plate of cookies than his own momma!

Dad Chip Gaines joins the family fun as well, playing two fans who are a little too excited in different ways about meeting the cookbook author. And while they're acting, the former hosts of "Fixer Upper" banter back and forth in their signature barbing style.

Fans seem to be loving the new cookbook that came out Tuesday.

One reviewer on Amazon wrote, "An excellent collection of recipes. This is the antidote to sheltering in place!"

Another added, "I loved the first book, but was disappointed with a lot of processed ingredients in some of the recipes. Joanna and her team stepped up their game for this book with amazing looking results. I cannot wait to make all of the recipes in this book!"