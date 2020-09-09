Jessie James Decker responds to criticism of pics of son's party with no masks

Country singer Jessie James Decker is telling followers that her son's recent birthday party was held responsibly, as far as pandemic-era parties go.

On Saturday, she posted a collection of photos from Eric Decker II's "Pokemon"-themed celebration, including shots of several children gathering around the cake and waiting to play piñata.

"We had the best day celebrating Bubby's 5th birthday!" she wrote in the Instagram caption. "So grateful for such wonderful friends who celebrated with us!! Bubby had the time of his life!!"

While most comments simply wished "Bubby" a happy birthday, some also noted the lack of face masks in the photos — with differing reactions.

One user applauded the mother of three for "being normal" and "living life" without masks, calling the partygoers' gleeful faces "priceless."

However, others sought to remind Decker of the ongoing coronavirus crisis, which has prompted public health officials to strongly encourage social distancing practices. A commenter said the photos were "disturbing to see" and the reason "why (the pandemic) continues."

In light of these criticisms, Decker stepped in to defend the party's safety.

"I understand your concern," she wrote, replying to a comment that asked, "No pandemic there anymore?" She continued, "We've been very careful. This small group of children celebrating Bubby are already in the same class at school so we are around each other all the time already."

Experts have laid out guidelines for throwing parties or gatherings during the pandemic. Among these rules are staying outside, wearing masks and keeping interactions small with people you know.

"Certainly the more people you come into contact with, the higher risk of transmission," Dr. Thomas Murray, an infectious disease pediatrician at Yale New Haven Children's Hospital, told TODAY in June. "That risk has to be balanced with the benefit of those different groups that you're meeting with."

Earlier this summer, Decker opened up about an incident in which her 2-year-old son, Forrest, experienced a staph infection scare that sent him to the hospital.

In an Instagram post from Decker detailing the "freak" event, she shared that an infected bug bite had become a painful "boil." Because of the coronavirus, only she was allowed to accompany Forrest into the emergency room.

"They had to sedate him and cut it open and get it all out," wrote Decker, who also shares a 6-year-old daughter, Vivianne, with husband Eric Decker. "He handled it like a champ but it was so sad to see him in so much pain!"