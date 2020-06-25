Jessie James Decker details how her 2-year-old's bug bite led to a 'freak' infection

Country singer Jessie James Decker is opening up about a scary incident in which son Forrest got a bug bite that led her to take the 2-year-old to the hospital.

Decker posted a photo of Forrest on a hospital bed, along with an explanation of how the bite escalated into a staph infection and a boil that left him in agony.

“So the most freak thing happened. Forrest got a bug bite on his hiney and after a few days somehow it turned into a staph which turned into a boil! It was like a golf ball it was so hard and he was in so much pain,” she wrote.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

Decker, who also has daughter Vivianne, 6, and Eric Jr., 4, with her husband, former NFL wide receiver Eric Decker, wrote that the coronavirus limited who could be in the hospital with Forrest while doctors tended to the matter.

“He got a very high fever and we had to take him to the emergency room late night. Obviously with covid only I could I go in with him. They had to sedate him and cut it open and get it all out,” she wrote.

“He handled it like a champ but it was so sad to see him in so much pain! I could not believe this happened. It was such a freak thing. He got in an antiobiotic and that helped big time. Has this ever happened to anyone else?”

Staph, short for staphylococcus aureus, is a bacteria commonly found on skin and in the nose, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The germs typically don’t result in any issues, but they can be dangerous.

“The majority of staph infections are mild — 90%, perhaps even more,” Dr. Alex Viehman, an infectious disease physician at The University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, told TODAY in 2018. “However, it’s a very serious bacteria that, if it gets more deep or more invasive, can cause very significant illness.”