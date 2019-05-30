Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

May 30, 2019, 8:03 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Drew Weisholtz

Snooki is “Shore” going to be tired!

“Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” star Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi welcomed her third child on Thursday, a boy named Angelo James, People reports.

A rep for Polizzi confirmed the birth to TODAY.

The reality TV star, 31, and husband Jionni LaValle, 32, are already parents to daughter Giovanna Marie, 4, and son Lorenzo Dominic, 6.

“So thrilled to welcome baby Angelo into our little family! He is so sweet and a spitting image of Lorenzo as a baby,” Polizzi told People. “Jionni and I can’t wait to see how being outnumbered turns out!”

Polizzi announced they were expecting last November.

"What I’m thankful for this Thanksgiving," she captioned a photo of her kids holding a sonogram.

A month later, she revealed they were having a boy.

In April, Snooki tipped off followers that she and LaValle were going to name the baby Angelo when she used a hash tag with the name.

Since then, she has been busy sharing photos of her baby bump on Instagram, including one yesterday where she pleaded with Angelo to make his world debut while also promoting her clothing store, The Snooki Shop.

"So many New Arrivals at my store & I can’t wait to play!! COME OUT ANGELO. Shyttt," she wrote.