Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Scott Stump

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi is pregnant with baby No. 3!

The "Jersey Shore" reality TV star posted a sweet Instagram photo on Thanksgiving of her two children holding up a sonogram of their new sibling on the way.

"What I’m thankful for this Thanksgiving," she wrote.

The new baby is the latest addition to the growing family of Polizzi, 30, and husband Jionni LaValle, joining son, Lorenzo, 6, and daughter, Giovanna, 4.

Polizzi herself was adopted when she was a 6-month-old baby in Santiago, Chile. She has spoken about how "blessed" she was to be taken in by her adoptive parents.

She learned about her adoption when she was in her 20s.

"Basically, my birth parents had other siblings and they couldn't afford me," she revealed on a YouTube vlog in July. "I can't even imagine, because I have two kids, putting up a child for adoption to give them a better life. Like, that's so amazing for them. That shows how much they loved me. But also I could never do that."