/ Source: TODAY By Randee Dawn

Snooki is expanding her family!

The woman also known as Nicole Polizzi, who rose to fame on "Jersey Shore," is expecting her third child — which we already knew. What we didn't know until now was whether that little one would be a boy or a girl.

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi keeps her secret a little while longer. YouTube

And now we know, thanks to a YouTube video showing preparation for and highlights of the gender reveal party, which included Snooki's son Lorenzo, 6, helping with the announcement.

At the end of the clip, Lorenzo stands on the front lawn armed with a baseball bat that he's tasked with using to hit a ball that will spray blue powder when contact is made to indicate it's a boy or pink if it's a girl.

"Go Lorenzo, you got this, honey! Big brother!" Snooki, 31, encourages him from behind the camera.

Finally, with family and friends gathered around, dad and (Snooki's hubby) Jionni LaValle launches the ball in his direction and Lorenzo connects — sending blue powder everywhere!

Powder everywhere! YouTube

Yep, it's a boy on the way!

The tot is expected to join Snooki, LaValle, Lorenzo and his sister, Giovanna, 4 in June.

Whacking a ball to reveal a baby's gender isn't a new trend. Freddie Freeman of the Atlanta Braves hit a baseball in 2016, while ESPN SEC Network host Peter Burns used a golf ball for the news in 2017. Sometimes, though, the reveals go a little awry.

We suspect Snooki is happy about the news: As she told E! News in 2016, "I don't want any more girls. If I have a girl, I'm just going to be really upset about it."

Congratulations, then!