April 4, 2019, 7:40 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Drew Weisholtz

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi will use a stroller, no matter what the haters may say.

The pregnant “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” star, who is expecting a boy, incited controversy for using a stroller for her kids during a family vacation at Disneyland.

Snooki, 31, posted a photo Wednesday on Instagram. It featured her, along with husband Jionni LaValle and their two children, Lorenzo, 6, and Giovanna, 4, and some friends.

“Have a magical day #disneycrew #2019,” Polizzi captioned the photo.

Critics pounced on her for using a stroller at the happiest place on Earth.

“Omg my kids would never be in a stroller that big,” one person wrote. “3 kids and have done Disney 3 times. If you’re over 2, you’re walking. And I’ve never lost anyone.”

“All them kids know how to walk,” someone else wrote.

Snooki didn’t remain silent on the matter, though.

“They walk!" she wrote in the comments. "But in large crowds I prefer they sit their asses down. Saves me the stress of not losing my offspring.”

Plenty of people had her back, too.

“What’s up with all the mom shaming?" asked one commenter. "Some of you act like you’re the perfect parent with perfect children. Good for you if your child will walk 10 miles at Disney World. If she wants to put her kids in a stroller, let her! I’m 32 years old and I would ride around in a stroller too around Disney.”

“I think she’s pretty smart for bringing strollers for the kids," wrote someone else. "I would rather put them in a stroller than have to carry them when they are so tired. I would stay at Disneyland all day and night. I would rather be in a stroller than have to walk all day.”

The controversy comes at an interesting time. Both Disney World and Disneyland have announced a new stroller policy that will go into effect on May 1. Stroller wider than 31 inches and longer than 52 inches will no longer be allowed on the properties. Stroller wagons will also be prohibited.

"Walt Disney World Resort makes updates from time to time, and the reduction of stroller sizes is intended to ease guest flow and reduce congestion, making the park experience more enjoyable for everyone who visits," reads an announcement on the Disney World website.