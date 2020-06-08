Jennifer Lopez shares how son urged her to join protest: 'We must take a stand'

Jennifer Lopez is using this time in history as a teachable moment for her kids.

The superstar shared an Instagram video Sunday featuring her and fiancé Alex Rodriguez protesting for Black Lives Matter, while also explaining how her 12-year-old children, Max and Emme, helped.

“Today I had Emme and Max make me and Alex a sign for the protest,” she wrote in the caption.

“Max told me a few days ago: ‘you know mom, since you have a following like some of my YouTuber gamers and they ask us to support things and we do, you should do that for George Floyd.’ I said, ‘funny you say that baby, I am planning a few things. Do you want to help by making a sign? And they did!!”

Lopez, who took part in last week's Blackout Tuesday as a way to reflect after George Floyd's death, wrote that she has been talking to her kids about equality and why it is so important.

“We talked about how if one person doesn’t have justice then no one does. That this country was built on the belief of freedom and justice for all,” she wrote. “We must take a stand for what we believe in and fight against the injustices in this world. So we continue to peacefully protest until there is change.”

She punctuated the post with a series of hashtags, including #BlackLivesMatter, #GetLoud, #CallingAllMamas and #TeachThemYoung.

Lopez shares Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

In the video, Lopez and Rodriguez each donned masks while marching. It's unclear where they were and if they were joined by Max and Emme.

“BLM #Enough Is Enough” read a sign that J.Lo carried.

“Let’s get loud for Black Lives Matter,” read the sign A-Rod carried, alluding to one of Lopez's songs.

In another portion of the video, she holds up a sign that said, “Black Lives Matter.”