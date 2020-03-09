Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have all the right moves.

The engaged couple have gotten in on the “Flip the Switch” challenge that has taken over TikTok.

The former baseball slugger posted a clip of the two of them participating in the viral trend, set to Drake’s song “Nonstop.” In the video, A-Rod, sporting a blazer, slacks and sunglasses, stands still holding his phone, while Lopez, wearing a white dress and white belt, dances.

When Drake sings the line “flip the switch,” the clip quickly cuts to feature A-Rod — in J.Lo’s clothes — dancing, while J.Lo is wearing his outfit and holding the phone, like Rodriguez did earlier in the video.

The Super Bowl halftime performer and the retired New York Yankee are hardly the only ones who’ve given the challenge a try.

𝗙𝗹𝗶𝗽𝗽𝗲𝗱 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝘀𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗰𝗵. pic.twitter.com/t8qHcGRUhY — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) March 8, 2020

Elizabeth Warren, who ended her presidential campaign last week, also got in on the fun when she appeared on "Saturday Night Live" over the weekend and teamed up with Kate McKinnon for the challenge backstage. McKinnon, of course, is known for her impression of the Massachusetts senator on the NBC sketch show.

TikTok has quickly become a go-to platform for Hollywood’s biggest stars.

Last week, the cast of NBC's “This Is Us,” minus Milo Ventimiglia, showed off how they get down when they celebrated wrapping up production of the current fourth season by doing the “Out West” dance. Late last month, they also had some fun with the "Smeeze" dance, which had gone viral on the app.