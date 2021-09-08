Jennifer Garner is reflecting on the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic as her children, Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9, return to the classroom.

“The school year starts in dribs and drabs, but today’s the real deal for my family — we are back,” the actor began an Instagram post on Wednesday. “3/3 masked, 2/3 vaxed (soon, please, 11 and under), every one eager, tentative, bold, vulnerable and — as far as I can tell — smiling under the 3-ply.

“Thank you teachers, thank you administrators, thank you school staff — for being on the receiving end of a year and a half of feelings (kids’ and parents’) — big and loud, quiet and deep,” she continued. “Thank you science for getting us this far and this much closer to health and freedom. Thank you for moms in your corner and gallows humor and the sun that rises, no matter what. And please, God, hold us in the palm of your hands.”

In late August, Dr. Anthony Fauci told TODAY's Craig Melvin “there’s a reasonable chance” that Pfizer or Moderna could get FDA clearance for COVID vaccines for children under 12 by “mid-late fall and early winter.”

“What's going on right now is that the companies, both Pfizer and Moderna, at least ... working with the (National Institutes of Health), are working very hard to get data on both the safety, the correct dose, as well as ... the predictability that these vaccines will be effective," Fauci explained. “We're collecting that data now. That data ultimately will be presented to the FDA to look at it for the balance between safety and risk-benefit ratio for the children."

Earlier this year, Garner, who shares her three children with ex-husband Ben Affleck, opened up about the challenges of parenting through a pandemic.

“I don’t know that I’ve stayed positive the whole time,” Garner told People. “I think I’ve had a couple of temper tantrums.”

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

Related: