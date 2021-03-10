We can always count on Jennifer Garner to find the silver lining.

In 2015, one day after their 10th wedding anniversary, Garner and Ben Affleck announced their divorce. A year later, Garner told Vanity Fair that she had "lost the dream of dancing with (her) husband at (her) daughter's wedding.”

But time heals all wounds. The veteran actor and star of the new movie "Yes Day" has a fresh perspective these days.

“When our kids get married, we’ll dance, I know that now,” the 48-year-old mom of three shared in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter. "We'll boogaloo and have a great time. I don't worry about that anymore."

Garner and Affleck have co-parented their three kids, Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9, since their split.

"When they were smaller and there were things out there that were shocking, my request to them was always, 'Let Dad and I talk you through whatever it is,'" she said, referring to the intense speculation over Affleck’s infidelities. "I'd tell them, 'If you see an image on the front of a magazine, I'll look at it with you and we'll process all the scary feelings that come up together.'"

Garner has kept her kids under wraps and remained largely offline due to a longstanding issue with paparazzi.

"We lived down a street that was chock-a-block full of actors, much more successful and famous and decorated than me, including Ben, and they'd all go by one by one, no problem, and then I'd go do a school run and it'd be 15 cars going with me,” she said of her early years of stardom. “I never had a day without them, and if I did, if I made it to a park by hiding in the bottom of the pool man's truck or something, then a nanny would see me there and call a number and they'd swarm."

Garner noted in the interview that she has no family pictures because her kids were always so scared of cameras.

In 2013, Garner was an integral part of getting a bill passed to protect children of celebrities by testifying before the California State Assembly Committee on Public Safety alongside fellow actress and mom Halle Berry.

The actor said that while she has accepted a public life, her children did not make that choice. Violet, a kindergartener at the time, joined her mom in testifying.

"Violet's hyper-articulate — she is Ben Affleck's daughter," Garner told The Hollywood Reporter. "And she stood up on a chair in a little velvet dress, with her hair a bit back and her glasses on and she didn't say her R's right, and she said: 'We didn't ask for this. We don't want these cameras, they're scary. The men are scary, they knock each other over and it's hard to feel like a kid when you're being chased.'"

