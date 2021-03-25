Jennifer Garner is opening up about the challenges of parenting through a pandemic.

“I don’t know that I’ve stayed positive the whole time,” Garner told People. “I think I’ve had a couple of temper tantrums.”

Garner, who shares children, Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Sam, 9, with her ex-husband, Ben Affleck, finds it helpful to “take a deep breath” and redirect her thoughts when she’s feeling overwhelmed.

But certain behaviors are especially irritating, Garner noted.

“Kids who ignore you when you talk to them five times in a row. When they’re mean to each other. Or when they won’t try and they just like, lay on the floor,” the “Yes Day” star explained. “And then I realize I basically do the same thing.”

When Garner feels her anger bubbling, she’ll duck into another room rather than lose her cool.

“I mean, sometimes you just have to walk away from your kids,” she said. “You don’t even have to announce it. Or you just say, ‘Oops. Hold on. I think somebody’s calling me in the other room.’ You just have to get away.”

Garner added that exercise also helps to clear her mind. Throughout the COVID-19 epidemic, she’s been doing virtual dance cardio and HIIT workout classes.

“I had a trainer for 20 years, Valerie Waters, who I love so much,” she said. “Her saying was, ‘You’re always one workout away from a good mood.’”

In August, Garner opened up to TODAY about embracing a slower pace of life after nonstop travel and activities.

“It’s OK to just be home, and I’m grateful that we’re finding ways to connect remotely while we can still sleep in our own beds at night,” she said. “I think that there are a ton of really beautiful silver linings. And my kids were so busy as well, so it’s nice to just be home and all be together.”