Jenna Bush Hager wishes everyone a happy ‘CATmas’ by re-creating Taylor Swift’s Time photo

Jenna Bush Hager is celebrating the holidays by re-creating Taylor Swift’s iconic Time magazine cover.

Earlier this month, the pop icon was named the magazine’s Person of the Year and appeared on three different covers. In one standout snap, she struck a pose with her cat Benjamin Button draped over her shoulders.

Multiple Swifties have attempted to re-create the photo over the last few weeks, and the TODAY with Hoda & Jenna co-host recently decided to give it a try.

She uploaded a funny black-and-white photo to Instagram Dec. 21 of her wrapping her family’s long-haired tabby cat, Hollywood, around her shoulders.

Her 10-year-old daughter, Mila, also decided to join in on the fun and pose with Hollywood in another picture. Mila nailed Swift’s dramatic look into the camera and Hollywood channeled Benjamin Button’s intense stare.

“Better late than never: @taylorswift you inspire in all the ways!” Jenna wrote in the caption.

The author added, “I wish I had a black leotard and red lip on, but I don’t,” referring to the all-black outfit and signature red lipstick Swift donned in the cover photo.

At the end of the post, Jenna wrote, “Wishing y’all a very merry Swiftmas and CATmas!”

Hoda Kotb applauded her fourth hour co-host’s re-creation in the comments.

“You DID IT!!!!!!!” she cheered. She included a smiling cat with heart-eyes emoji in the comment.

Photographer Michelle Rice commented, “@jennabhager thanks for letting me capture your sweet family ! You girlies rocked this pose ! Merry Swiftmas!”

Jenna ended the year with a sweet post featuring Hollywood after introducing fans to her furry friend at the start of the year.

In January, she showed off the new family feline on Instagram.

“Hello, everybody. Meet Hollywood. Do you see why we call her Hollywood? She’s beautiful. But we call her Holly for short. Middle name Wood. Last name Hager,” she shared.

Jenna joked, “But last night, she was covered in spaghetti. So we think she’s Italian because the kids kept dropping noodles on her body. So we think her name is Botticelli. Holly Botticelli Hager.”

In the caption, she added, “Instagram, meet Hollywood! My eyes are red from cat allergies, but I love her.”

Hollywood was a Christmas gift to Mila, who had been asking for a pet kitten since she was 2 years old.

Jenna frequently shared photos of Mila cuddling her cute cat throughout the year.

For Mila’s birthday tribute in April, Jenna uploaded pictures of her oldest daughter carrying Hollywood in her arms.

“Happy birthday to this dream girl who bursted into this world (early and eager!) 10 years ago in front of my friends at my baby shower,” she said.

The proud mom gushed, “Your determined, generous and beautiful soul has made the last decade my happiest! We love you so much Mila. What a gorgeous gift it is to be your Mama.”