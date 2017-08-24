Jena Malone knows what it's like to be a new mom battling depression, but the actress is the first to admit she doesn't have all the answers — in fact, she's opening up about her pain in the hopes that she'll feel less alone.
On Wednesday, Malone, who played Johanna Mason in "The Hunger Games" film series, took to Instagram where she revealed she's struggled with depression since she and her husband, Ethan DeLorenzo, welcomed son Ode Mountain in May 2016.
"Motherhood, depression and self-worth. I don't have anything beautiful to say. Except that this struggle is real," the 32-year-old actress wrote next to a blurry photo of herself and her 1-year-old son.
"The sharp edges are too much to hold without compassion," she continued. "I'm struggling with this. Compassion for myself and this moment of growth in my life."
The candid star went on to say that she knew many women battle depression during motherhood — and hoped sharing her story would be helpful.
"I know I am not alone in this," Malone wrote. "I guess I just needed to share, in hopes of being seen and feeling not so very much alone."
The actress, who appeared in 2016's "Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice," has kept a low profile since becoming a mom, save for occasional updates on Instagram and posts on her blog, "Our Mountain Family."
Earlier this month, the "Donnie Darko" star shared a pic of Ode Mountain's tiny hand and vowed in the caption that she would do her best to show him "what it is to be a human."
"I will take your pain and your fear and your skin bruised soft by falls and kiss them over and over again until you find your courage," wrote the new mom. "I can not give you courage. I can only show you mine."