Jack Osbourne shares 1st family photo with kids, parents Ozzy and Sharon, in months

Jack Osbourne is enjoying vacation with his daughters, girlfriend Aree Gearhart and parents Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne.

This weekend, the son of the famed heavy metal singer posted a group photo on Instagram, giving fans a peek at his kids and also some reassurance that Ozzy Osbourne, 71, is doing well after publicly sharing his Parkinson's disease diagnosis.

"Vacation vibes!" Jack Osbourne, 34, captioned the pic, in which he poses with Gearhart and his three daughters, Pearl, 8, Andy, 5, and Minnie, 2, whom he shares with ex-wife Lisa Stelly.

The Black Sabbath frontman was diagnosed with Parkinson's, a neurodegenerative disorder, in February 2019, a fact he shared publicly in January this year. "It's been terribly challenging for us all," he said.

At the time, he also revealed that he had "a bad fall" after a December 2018 show, which required him to have "surgery on my neck, which screwed all my nerves." Ozzy Osbourne was also hospitalized in February due to complications from the flu.

Proud grandma Sharon Osbourne, 67, also took to Instagram to share a picture from the getaway.

"Look who came to stay on our vacay! 💗 x 3" she captioned a pic of her three granddaughters playing a green lawn, all wearing matching pink gingham dresses.

After posting his family photo, Jack Osbourne called out tabloids for reporting on his father's gray hair, since the rocker is well-known for his black locks.

"He's 71 and recovering from severe spine surgery, moreover he's on vacation," Jack Osbourne wrote. "It's amazing that he can have a 50 year career, selling millions of albums and all that you ... wanna talk about his hair roots."

Not pictured in the family photo was Jack Osbourne's older sister Kelly, 35. But she has been able to see her parents since the coronavirus pandemic started. In March, she shared a photo on Instagram of herself having a socially-distanced visit with her parents.

Afterward, Kelly shared a text message from her dad which said that it broke his heart not being able to hug his daughter.

"It was so lovely seeing you today,” the text read. “Toddles it breaks my heart that I couldn’t give you a kiss and a hug.”