Hoda shares sweet videos with daughters that had her ‘cracking up’

TODAY's Hoda Kotb and her two daughters shared some big laughs recreating a viral internet trend.

In a series of videos and a photo on Instagram, Hoda's daughters Hope, 4, and Haley, 6, laid on the bed with their heads resting off the side. They each wore pants that covered their eyes and nose with sunglasses atop their chins.

The new look made their heads appear with a new face — the chin acting as a nose.

In the first video, Haley is sporting the goofy trend and the two can't stop laughing. When Hope takes her turn, the group of girls bursts into giggles again when she smiles for the camera.

"Hopey, smile! Say, 'Hi!,'" Hoda tells her daughter, to which Hope lets out a big "Hi!"

When Hoda points out to her older daughter that Hope's chin is acting as her nose in the new face, Haley lets out an even bigger laugh.

In the final video, Haley shouts "I can't breathe" as more people come in to discover them dressed up and all ascend into laughter.

"That is so cute!" one person says, while another remarks while laughing, "Oh, wow!"

"Saw this on insta!!! My kids had us cracking up!!!!" Hoda wrote. "Here’s to the little things xo."

The girls are coming off a busy week, attending the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and then joining more family to round out the holiday Nov. 23.

“Happy thanksgiving from our family to yours,” she wrote in the caption of a picture posted on Instagram on Thursday, accompanied by a smiling group shot on the couch.

Earlier this week, Hoda’s daughters and nieces joined her on TODAY for a special Thanksgiving edition of the “Yuck or Yum?” segment.