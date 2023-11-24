Hours after making a grand entrance at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, Hoda Kotb was beaming in photos of her family gathering that evening.

“Happy thanksgiving from our family to yours,” she wrote in the caption of a picture posted on Instagram on Thursday, Nov. 23.

The photo shows the TODAY co-anchor in a festive orange sweater and surrounded by loved ones, including her daughters Hope, 4, and Haley, 6, and her mother, Sameha Kotb.

In another picture, Hoda, her family and their guests gather around a table full of Thanksgiving dinner favorites. A kids’ table is in the background and a football game is underway on the TV.

It’s been a fall full of excitement for the family. Standing aboard the famous Tom Turkey float at Thursday’s Thanksgiving parade, Hoda helped lead a procession that featured 5,000 volunteers, 16 character balloons and 26 floats.

Each year at the parade, Hoda sends secret signals to her children along the route so that they know their mom is looking at them.

On Wednesday, Nov. 22, Hoda’s daughters and nieces joined her on TODAY for a special Thanksgiving edition of the "Yuck or Yum?" segment.

In October, Hoda and her ex, Joel Schiffman, did some urban trick-or-treating with their daughters on Halloween.

Hoda had her first child, Haley, via adoption in 2017. She adopted Hope two years later.