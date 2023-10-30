Hoda and Jenna share cute photos of their family Halloween costumes

Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager’s families are getting into the Halloween spirit. As the big day nears, their kids are rarin’ to go, sporting their costumes. Here’s a look at what they wore.

Jenna Bush Hager's family Halloween costumes

Jenna showed off how she got dressed up as fire before the big day, sharing a few photos from over the weekend on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna on Oct. 30.

Jenna's costume was on fire. TODAY

In one photo, she and husband Henry are surrounded by several others dressed up in a sort of pyramid the likes of which you usually see cheerleaders do. In another, Jenna, in a red outfit with a crown on her head, lounges across the hood of a station wagon, while Henry sits in the driver’s seat.

What better way to celebrate Halloween than hanging out on a station wagon? TODAY

“Hal dressed up as a 'fire tiger,' so I dressed up as fire,” she said about son Hal, 4.

“And he kept following me around the house with the hose, going, ‘I’m putting you out!’”

Hoda Kotb's family Halloween costumes

Hoda’s daughters, Haley, 6, and Hope, 4, also enjoyed the lead-up to Halloween.

“My girls had so much fun. My oldest, Haley, was dressed up as Princess Peach,” she said, as a photo of Haley with a classmate dressed as Mario splashed on the screen. She also noted that Haley wore a Glinda the Good Witch costume from “The Wizard of Oz,” but Haley said she was Princess Peach.

Her royal highness! Haley is Princess Peach. TODAY

Hoda said her kids wanted to get in on a parade around their block where children walk in costume, but said Hope was too young, although she did dress as a butterfly.

“It was just really, really fun,” she said.

Hope was excited to be a butterfly. TODAY

Jenna also couldn’t help but point out how Halloween has exploded, becoming a multiday event.

“Henry mentioned this: When we were little, Halloween was one day,” she said. “We had Halloween. And that was it. Now it’s like you wear the costume to school, you do a Halloween parade, then you go to this thing, that thing.”

What Craig Melvin wore for Halloween

On Oct. 30, TODAY's Craig Melvin offered a glimpse of his dinosaur costume from a weekend get-together.

"There was a time in my life when I didn't take Halloween and the assignment seriously. Those days are behind me," he wrote on Instagram.

He then teased TODAY's epic Halloween costume reveal for Oct. 31.