Hilary Duff is soaking up the last moments of being a family of five ahead of the birth of her fourth child.

The 36-year-old shared some fun snaps of her husband, Matthew Koma, and her three children in a sweet post on Instagram April 26.

“Some random pics of the 5 of us before that changes foreverrrrr,” she wrote.

The first three pictures in the Instagram carousel showed the family spending some quality time together, with the third showing the everyone's hands raised as they sat on a couch.

Subsequent shots show the five enjoying some time on the beach, sporting a silly holiday pose and celebrating daughter Mae's birthday, among other images. In one black-and-white picture, Duff and Koma are dancing and sharing a kiss. The last photo is Duff laughing while holding her belly.

The family of five having some fun before they become a family of six. Hilary Duff / Instagram

Duff shares 12-year-old son Luca with ex-husband Mike Comerie. She and Koma are parents to two daughters: Banks, 5, and Mae, 4.

In December, the family released a holiday card that revealed Duff is expecting a fourth child, bringing an end to "silent nights."

Alongside a picture of the family of five, featuring a shocked Duff with a hand on her belly, the text read, “So much for silent nights. Love the Duff, Bair, Comrie Crew.” (Koma was born as Matthew Bair.)

On the back of the card, the announcement continued, “Buckle up Buttercups, we’re adding one more to this crazy bunch!”

Since the news broke, Duff has shared glimpses into her pregnancy journey.

In March, Duff posted on Instagram a series of pregnancy photos, where she sat in a chair with her belly exposed. A couple pictures focused on Duff's stomach with white tulips surrounding her.

She captioned the post, “The wait ….”

On April 7, Duff posted shots of her and Koma lounging as she showed off her belly, penning a reflection on life with four little ones.

She wrote, “4 kids is a truly wild choice. And while you rage the farmers market with the kids after 4 nights of shows and late nights so I can get some sleep and not hear mom mom mama mommy mooooom just know this only works because of you.”

Adding in a note about pregnancy thus far, Duff asked, “Why can I sleep during the day this late in pregnancy and not at night,” with a couple distressed emoji.

Seemingly approaching her due date, Duff shared on April 16 an photo update to Instagram, writing, “Pretty slow week around here. And gently trying to give baby the eviction notice.”

The post featured a selfie of Duff getting acupuncture in her face, a salad, her kids, their pets, and Koma laying down with their daughters.