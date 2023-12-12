Hilary Duff is pregnant with baby No. 4! See her holiday card announcement

Hilary Duff is officially winning the holiday card game.

Last year, her card featured her 10-year-old son, Luca Comrie (with ex Mike Comrie), wrapping up her and husband Matthew Koma in Christmas lights while Duff’s younger kids sat around and ate cupcakes. The image was fittingly labeled: “All is not calm.”

This year, Duff's card contains a major surprise.

On the front, Koma and Duff's daughters, Banks and Mae, are causing chaos while Luca and Koma appear unperturbed as they sit in cozy robes.

But the biggest shock of all is that 36-year-old Duff looks surprised and has her hand on her belly.

Is Duff hinting at a holiday surprise? @hilaryduff via Instagram

The text surrounding the photo reads: "So much for silent nights. Love the Duff, Bair, Comrie Crew." (Koma was born as Matthew Bair.) Think the hand might be a fluke? Think again.

On the back of the card are sweet photos of the kids along with a note: "Buckle up Buttercups, we're adding one more to this crazy bunch!"

Why yes, yes she is! @hilaryduff via Instagram

Celebs are starting to chime in with their reactions to the happy news.

On Duff's post, Elle Fanning wrote, "❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ woohoooo" and Lucy Hale added, "Ahh Congrats you guys!❤️"

On Koma's similar Instagram post, Demi Lovato wrote, "Omg!!! Congratulations!!!!"

Fans are absolutely thrilled for the adorable family. Some commented:

"YES YES YES YES!!❤️❤️❤️"

"I had a feeling- you’ve been glowing extra lately ❤️ Merry Christmas and God bless your sweet family!"

"Yay ! I hope its a boy this time congratulations!"

"WHEN ARE WE DUE???"

Other details, like due dates and gender, are absent from the card, but we're sure this soon-to-be family of six will share more in the months to come.

Congratulations to the Duff, Bair and Comrie crew!