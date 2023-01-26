Hilary Duff shares the backstory of her family’s silly (and relatable) holiday card

Hilary Duff is finally giving some backstory about her chaotic family holiday card.

During a Jan. 24, appearance on “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” Duff talked about the card, which showed her 10-year-old son, Luca Comrie, wrapping up her and husband Matthew Koma in Christmas lights while Duff's younger kids sat around and ate cupcakes. The card fittingly included a festive quote: "All is not calm."

“You’re captives to their whims,” Meyers explained about how the card looked, and Duff agreed. She noted that her home life isn't that far off from how it's depicted in the picture.

“I mean, isn’t that the generic theme running through our whole entire life?” she said.

While looking at the card, Duff explained that her son, Luca, also had a fun time participating in the photo shoot.

"He was really into tying us up in the Christmas lights," she said.

And as for her two younger kids, Banks, 4, and Mae, 1, Duff said that they were just happy to have cupcakes on set, even though the photo shoot got a little messier than planned.

"The rug went to s--- afterward," she said.

On Dec. 21, Duff shared her holiday card with fans when she posted it on her Instagram account.

The "Younger" star captioned it, "Happy Holidays!"

In the comments, Meghan Trainor wrote, "Too gooood hahaha," and a fan said, "How do I get one lol 👏👏."

Another person added, "You win Christmas this year 👏🏼."

Duff shares her daughters, Banks and Mae, with Koma and her son, Luca, with her ex-husband, Mike Comrie.

In a May 2022 interview with Grazia, Duff said that she's "very involved" in her kid's lives and also called herself a "present" mom.

“I like to play with them and listen to them,” she said. “Don’t get me wrong; I’m also the one who imposes discipline in the house. It’s all fun and games until they cross certain limits.”