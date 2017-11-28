It's Giving Tuesday! Abby Cadabby wants your kids to help

share tweet pin email

After all the eating and shopping is done, Giving Tuesday is here to remind us of what the holiday season is really about: Showing kindness to others.

It's also the perfect opportunity to get your kids involved in helping others. And who knows more about teaching kindness than our friends at Sesame Street?

Abby Cadabby chatted with TODAY's Sheinelle Jones and some kind kids about the do-good holiday.

As part of their Yellow Feather Fund campaign, Sesame Street is helping spread the word about how to participate in Giving Tuesday with your families. Check out their Abby Cadabby-approved tips for inspiring kids to build a better, kinder world.

Volunteer as a family

Not sure where? You could start by visiting the elderly at your local senior center, delivering meals to families in need, or cleaning up a local park. However you choose to volunteer, you’ll be helping others, improving your community, and bettering yourself.

Never miss a parenting story with the TODAY Parenting newsletter! Sign up here.

Perform an act of kindness

An act of kindness is as simple as writing a thank-you note for your mail carrier, helping a neighbor unload her groceries, or saying hello to everyone you walk by. The possibilities are endless — and not only are they easy, they are also great to do with kids.

Advocate for others

At its core, advocacy is all about creating change where and when it is needed most. And it’s really a group effort — after all, the more you work together on a cause or to problem-solve, the more likely you’ll be to succeed.

Gather a group of friends or neighbors to clean up litter in town, collect cans for a local food pantry, or help restore or repaint a local landmark that might need a little TLC.

Want more ideas? Check out TODAY's list of simple acts of kindness that families can do together!