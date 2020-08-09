How being a gay uncle to 22 nieces and nephews changed my perception of parenthood

In honor of Gay Uncles Day 2020, celebrated annually on the second Sunday in August, TODAY is featuring an excerpt from the new book "The Guncle Guide" written by Glenn Garner.

Garner, who has gained a lifetime of knowledge as a gay uncle to 22 nieces and nephews, imparts some of that wisdom through heartwarming anecdotes and useful tips and tricks.

Chapter 9: The Guncle/Father

It was actually my sister Joan who I often looked to as inspiration for what a family should look like. She and Luke have been married for more than twenty-five years, and they share four children who they’ve raised to exemplify the kind of love and acceptance I rarely saw in Mississippi. I’m sure they hit their own roadblocks along the way, but they managed to keep it together and present a strong familial front at the end of the day.

Still, it was the image of same-sex parents that I was seriously lacking throughout my impressionable years. There was my dad’s friend Elliot and his husband Isaac, who had a son named Curtis. But it wasn’t until I was in college that they came into my life, and theirs wasn’t always the healthiest model. It was only in the last couple of years that I first felt the overwhelming vicarious joy of learning my co-worker at OUT magazine was finally fostering a child with his husband after a grueling process.

Glenn Garner

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

Sure, there were also sporadic examples in media through such titles as "The Family Stone" and "Modern Family," examples that have steadily become more frequent over the years. With that and the growing representation of real queer families on social media, it finally feels attainable.

I’ve had plenty of bonding moments with my nieces and nephews that warmed my heart, but there’s one that stands out as a turning point. It happened when I was in college, and I flew to Washington State to visit my brother Ollie’s family for Thanksgiving. They lived in the beautiful seaside fishing village of Anacortes, which had just been blanketed in snow.

One day when Ollie and his wife Chloe both had to be at work, I agreed to help them out by picking up my toddler twin nephews Gavin and Gabe from preschool. It was a few short blocks away, so I walked their double stroller through the pleasantly chilly suburban streets to retrieve them.

Glenn Garner

On the way back, I raced up the sidewalk and wobbled the stroller from side to side, as I could hear them giggle along the way. When we returned, it was straight to the playroom (the once-dining room filled with toys from wall to wall). All was going well until their playdate turned into hitting and pushing, a slightly more violent exchange than I was expecting from two-year-old boys. According to my brother, it was pretty normal as Gabe, the smaller twin, quickly learned how to fight back when Gavin pushed him around.

Being the (apparently) responsible adult, I stepped in to pull them off each other, which was easy enough. It was the flood of tears that was uncontrollable.