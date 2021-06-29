Gal Gadot welcomes 3rd daughter — see their adorable family pic!

Gal Gadot is now a mom to three daughters!

The "Wonder Woman" star introduced her new baby girl, Daniella, to the world on Tuesday in an adorable Instagram post showing Gadot, her husband Yaron Varsano, and their three girls relaxing on a bed.

"My sweet family. I couldn’t be more grateful and happy (and tired) we are all so excited to welcome Daniella into our family. I’m sending all of you love and health," Gadot wrote. She signed her post with her initials, GG.

Big sisters Alma, 9, and Maya 4, already seemed absolutely smitten with their little sister. Alma did the honors of holding Daniella in the photo, while Gadot wrapped her arm around Maya.

Gadot doesn't often share family photos, making this one all the more special. In March, she revealed she was pregnant with her third child, sharing a family photo with everyone's hands on her pregnant belly.

The following month, she confirmed she was expecting another daughter. Gadot shared the hilarious way she broke the news to her daughters on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"

Alma, who already has a little sister, was hoping for a brother. Gadot revealed the news to her girls with cupcakes, including one for their dog. When there was just one cupcake remaining, she asked her daughters who it belonged to.

While Maya thought perhaps her mom was going in for seconds, Gadot said Alma immediately knew that it was a sign another girl was on the way.

Her initial reaction was, "Noooo!" Gadot said, but she added her oldest daughter "got used to the idea, and now she’s super, super excited."

Gadot's celebrity friends and fans all left sweet comments congratulating her on her new addition.

"Congratulations!!" Priyanka Chopra wrote.

Kate Hudson left three heart emoji, presumably representing each of Gadot's girls.

One of Gadot's fans added, "Get some rest, Gal. We love you u."