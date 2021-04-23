Gal Gadot reveals gender of baby No. 3 — and her kids' reaction

They say the third time is the charm, and if that’s the case, Gal Gadot and husband Yaron Varsano are charmed two times over.

Not only are they expecting baby No. 3, but as the “Wonder Woman” star recently confirmed, the bundle of joy on the way will be daughter No. 3, too.

Gadot shared that news on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Thursday night.

“Yeah, another one,” she said when the host brought up the topic of their next baby girl. “That’s how we roll.”

But as it turns out, that’s not how one of the couple's other kids wanted them to roll.

Gadot and Varsano are also the parents of Maya, 4, and Alma, 9, and while their youngest is excited to be a big sister, Alma has been there and done that. And she made that clear from the moment she heard the happy news.

“We got them cupcakes, and we got cupcakes for each member of the family, including the dog,” the 35-year-old recalled. “And then there was one cupcake left, and I (asked the girls), ‘Do you know who this cupcake belongs to?’ And then they were like, ‘Who?’”

Mom answered the question by pointing at her belly. Maya thought that meant she was claiming yet another cupcake for herself, but Alma knew what was up, responding, “Noooooo!”

Gadot assured Kimmel that later “she got used to the idea, and now she’s super, super excited.”

After the baby news, the actor had some explaining to do — about the birds and the bees and ... how the heck did a baby get in there in the first place?!

“Alma had the whole session when I was pregnant with Maya, and Maya is now super curious about how the baby got in there, how is she going to come out and all of that,” Gadot said. “So we explained the PG way. ‘Mommy and Daddy had a big hug. (He) planted a seed in Mommy’s tummy,’ etc. etc.”

That’s when the star realized that she might have some more explaining to do when she gets home, considering how she greeted Kimmel at the start of the interview.

“I just said I’m sending you a big hug from here,” she said, adding, “I think they’re going to be worried about that.”