Former Olympic gymnast Dominique Dawes announces she's pregnant with twins

A member of the “Magnificent Seven” will be bringing into the world a magnificent two.

Dominique Dawes announced on Monday that she’s pregnant with twins — a boy and a girl — due early next year. The retired gymnast is already mom to two toddler girls, Kateri and Quinn, and has been vocal about her struggles getting pregnant after suffering a miscarriage earlier this year.

Dawes shared the good news on Instagram on her 41st birthday.

“Now being 41 couldn't feel better — unless you're extremely pregnant — with TWINS, due this January!” she wrote in the post, accompanied with a photo of her two daughters and rose petals spelling out “+2.”

Dawes,a member of the U.S. gymnastics team that won gold at the 1996 Summer Olympics, added, “It's surreal to know that this pregnancy has been tough, as most are, but extremely joyful — my husband and 2 little daughters are anxiously awaiting the arrival of our new daughter and son!! I wanted to share this amazing news with you on my birthday, because children are the greatest gift one can receive from God. Please keep my little growing family in your prayers!”

JOHN MCCONNICO / ASSOCIATED PRESS Dominique Dawes wears the bronze shared with Xuan Lui of China, for the balance beam competition at the World Gymnastic Championships in San Juan, Puerto Rico, in 1996.

The gymnastics legend also gave a nod to her busy life as a mom, noting that when her husband, Jeff Thompson, asked what she wanted for her birthday she said a washer and a dryer.

Dawes’ fans were thrilled to learn her family was growing.

“Now you have 2 bundles of joy on the way that will bless you beyond anything you have ever dreamed,” wrote one fan on Instagram. “Yay!!! A Double celebration!!! Congratulations on the news of beautiful blessings times two!!” wrote another.