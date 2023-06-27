‘Will they choose the right mom?’ Twin moms test kids and dogs in cute viral video

Twins Sammie Nowakowski and Stephanie Buckman don’t just look alike. The 30-year-old sisters spend nearly all their waking hours together. They both work as aesthetic physician assistants at the same med spa and live on the same street in Jacksonville, Florida. But that’s not close enough: They’re also in the process of building side-by-side dream homes.

Nowakowski and Buckman, who met their husbands on the same day during a mission trip, are both parents of 22-month-old toddlers. Nowakowski has a daughter named Maddie, while Buckman is mom of son Noah. Maddie and Noah were born three weeks apart. Even Nowakowski and Buckman's golden retrievers are related and close in age.

“They’re brothers from the same litter,” Nowakowski tells TODAY.com.

Buckman’s dog can tell her apart from her twin. He recognizes her scent. But Buckman's son, Noah? Sometimes he gets confused, as evidenced by an adorable TikTok video that the sisters shared earlier this month.

Stephanie and Jonathan Buckman smile with their son, Noah. Courtesy Sammie Nowakowski and Stephanie Buckman

In the clip, Nowakowski and Buckman are both shown seated on the ground in matching black outfits, with their arms open as if they’re waiting for a hug. Buckman is on the left, and Nowakowski in on the right. Noah correctly identifies his mom, but when they switch positions, he’s utterly — and understandably — perplexed. The two women are identical to each other.

“He didn’t know what to do!” Buckman says, with a laugh.

Nowakowski’s daughter, Maddie, passed the test with flying colors.

Sammie and Jake Nowakowski pose with their daughter, Maddie. Courtesy Sammie Nowakowski and Stephanie Buckman

Come November, Nowakowski and Buckman will be living next door to each other in near-identical houses. Their spouses, who are best friends and former college roommates, can’t wait.

“It has been so much fun doing life together because we are all very similar and get along,” Jonathan Buckman tells TODAY.com. “We all work in healthcare, had our babies three weeks apart and now we get to live next door to each other and raise our families side by side.”

“It will make life that much more convenient because we are always together,” adds Jake Nowakowski. "What's better than living next to your best friends?"

The Buckmans and the Nowakowskis are also looking forward to growing their families. They'll have plenty of room in their new digs.

When the twins are asked if they plan to get pregnant at the same time again, they respond in unison: “YES.”