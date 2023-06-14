Editor's note: Some of the images in this story include harsh language that may be offensive.

Tony Ferraiolo always understood who he was, even if he wasn't always believed.

"I knew I was transgender from around the age of 5," Ferraiolo, a certified life coach and author in Connecticut, tells TODAY.com. "I remember my brother and I taking off our shirts while playing outside and my mom screaming, "Put it back on! Only boys take off their shirts.' When I said, 'I am a boy' she said, 'No you're not, you're a girl.'

"At the time, no one used the word 'transgender,'" he notes. "The first time I looked in the mirror after having top surgery (as an adult), it took my breath away."

Ferraiolo wanted to help transgender children live more authentically so he created a support group for teens to connect about their experiences at home and in school.

"No one was doing this," he says. "I had to wing it."

Ferraiolo recalls the first meeting in which two transgender teens showed up. "Angel, a 16 year-old, snuck her 'girl clothes' into a backpack," he says. "She changed into those clothes for the meeting, then with a big sigh, dressed in her 'boy clothes' before leaving."

"A lot of the kids did that," he says. "It broke my heart."

After growing demand, Ferraiolo created more groups: One for parents of transgender children and a workshop where kids expressed themselves through art.